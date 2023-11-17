Azercell exhibited its digital library at the 9th Baku International Book Fair! [PHOTOS]

17 November 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator exhibited its audiobooks and digital content at the exhibition, aiming to support the development of the reading culture

Azercell sponsored the 9th Baku International Book Fair, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, held at the Baku Expo Center. The company presented its digital library with Litres and Bookmate mobile applications, of which it had been an official partner, offering exclusive discounted rates in the local market. In addition to introducing innovative trends and services to the country, Azercell presented e-books, audiobooks, podcasts, and other content in various formats to readers in four foreign languages through international platforms. Azercell’s digital library is also aimed at promoting Azerbaijani literature and the reading culture.

It's worth noting that official guests of the exhibition, including the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Adil Karimli, who had attended the opening day of the exhibition, had the opportunity to acquaint themselves with Azercell's audio and e-book projects and had appreciated the possibility of reading e-books in Azerbaijan. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, director of the Partner Relations Department of Azercell Telekom LLC, emphasized to the guests that the company supported social projects on the popularization of Azerbaijani culture through innovative solutions: "Adhering to our principles of corporate social responsibility, we implement social projects, especially those that serve to improve the quality of human life and promote Azerbaijani culture through technological opportunities. Our digital library project aims to ensure access to Azerbaijani literature worldwide, creating quality content in the Azerbaijani language and promoting our national writers globally. Soon, we will present the next collection of our audiobook project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev."

It's worth noting that Azercell was the only mobile operator participating in the exhibition.

