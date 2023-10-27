Kazakhstan ready to increase non-resource goods to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy, Alibek Kuantyrov, has announced that the Kazakh authorities are ready to increase the supply of non-resource goods to Azerbaijan by $300 million. In addition, Kazakhstan is interested in exporting domestic processed products to Azerbaijan, which would include more than 100 non-resource commodity items worth about $300 million, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%