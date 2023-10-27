Kazakhstan ready to increase non-resource goods to Azerbaijan

27 October 2023 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy, Alibek Kuantyrov, has announced that the Kazakh authorities are ready to increase the supply of non-resource goods to Azerbaijan by $300 million. In addition, Kazakhstan is interested in exporting domestic processed products to Azerbaijan, which would include more than 100 non-resource commodity items worth about $300 million, Azernews reports.

