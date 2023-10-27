Azernews.Az

Friday October 27 2023

Kazakhstan ready to increase non-resource goods to Azerbaijan

27 October 2023 15:09 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan ready to increase non-resource goods to Azerbaijan
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy, Alibek Kuantyrov, has announced that the Kazakh authorities are ready to increase the supply of non-resource goods to Azerbaijan by $300 million. In addition, Kazakhstan is interested in exporting domestic processed products to Azerbaijan, which would include more than 100 non-resource commodity items worth about $300 million, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more