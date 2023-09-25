CBA puts into circulation new redesigned 5-gapik coins

25 September 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made changes in the design of five-gapik coins, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

CBA said that elements of the new design, an image of the state emblem, as well as the year of the coin's issuance will be noted on the back side of the new five-gapik coins.

Other design elements and technical specifications have been retained.

The redesigned five-gapik coins will be circulated alongside the coins of the same denomination currently in use.

---

