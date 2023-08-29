Repair works carried out on section of Baku-Guba - state border with Russia motorway
The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan carries out works on the repair and replacement of iron beams damaged as a result of road accidents on a 10-16-km section of the Baku-Guba - state border with Russia road, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.
It is reported that the mentioned works will be carried out today from 10:00 to 16:00.
The Agency recommends drivers to observe the requirements of temporary road signs and traffic rules when traveling on this road.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz