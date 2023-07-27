Deputy Prime Minister participates in VII International Economic Forum Issyk-Kul

27 July 2023 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

The VII International Economic Forum "Issyk-Kul 2023" was held in Cholpon-Ata of the Kyrgyz Republic on 27 July, delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov attended the forum, Azernews reports, citing Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhoparov welcomed A.Ahmadov and other participants of the forum.

Addressing the forum, A.Ahmadov stressed that Azerbaijan is implementing a strategic course aimed at ensuring regional and global cooperation, peace, and dialogue.

It was noted that Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, together with its partners in the region participates in initiatives and projects aimed at developing transport communications and expanding regional and continental trade.

Azerbaijan is an important link in the chain of international transport corridors North-South and East-West, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and other projects. A.Ahmadov said: "We observe annual growth of cargo traffic on various routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan. At the end of 2022, the growth was 75 percent. We expect rapid growth of freight traffic passing through the territory of Azerbaijan."

The forum participants were informed about the increase in the capacity of Baku International Sea Trade Port and the construction of Lachin Airport, which will become the ninth international airport in Azerbaijan and the third airport in the liberated territories.

All these measures create conditions for a significant expansion of Azerbaijan's transit potential, which will help effectively solve problems related to increasing traffic and ensuring the smooth operation of international transport corridors.

It was noted at the forum that Azerbaijan's strategy to restore the Great Silk Road and develop the Middle Corridor at a high level coincides with China's concept of the "One Belt, One Road" project. It was brought to the attention of the participants of the event that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's initiative.

The Deputy Prime Minister also spoke of Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security. In this context, the valuable contribution of the Southern Gas Corridor connecting the Caspian region with Europe and the global energy security system was noted.

Underlining that Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of alternative energy in addition to natural gas, Ahmadov said the head of state has set a task for the government to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy system to 30 percent by 2030. Large projects are already being implemented in this direction together with leading world companies.

Deputy Prime Minister also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on achievements in the socio-economic sphere. It was noted that important state programs are being effectively implemented in Kyrgyzstan, the welfare of the population is improving, and the investment attractiveness of the country is increasing.

