Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss development of economic cooperation [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Mesganu Arga Moach, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry.

Sahib Mammadov, who gave information about the economy of Azerbaijan, noted the positive results of the successful reforms in this field in Azerbaijan and said that the work done on the reconstruction and economic reintegration of the liberated territories contributed to the overall economic development.

Mesganu Arga Moach pointed out that Ethiopia attaches importance to the expansion of relations with Azerbaijan, shows interest in applying the experience of economic reforms of Azerbaijan, and shared his views on the potential of cooperation.

The parties emphasized the expediency of establishing mutually beneficial economic relations between the two countries, including the realization of trade and investment cooperation opportunities, expanding the legal and contractual base in order to support the development of relations, and holding business events with the participation of business entities.

At the meeting, the current situation and prospects of relations with Ethiopia and steps to be taken in the direction of economic cooperation were discussed.

---

