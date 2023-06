22 June 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan has capitally repaired a 10-km section (km 103-113) of the main road Alyat-Astara-Iran's border through the Bilasuvar region, Azernews reports.

As part of the repair work, a new asphalt concrete surface was laid and the necessary road signs were installed.

It should be recalled that the width of the repaired road section is 15 meters.

