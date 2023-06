10 June 2023 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

The price of a barrel of "Brent" oil on the London ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange decreased by $1.17 to $74.79.

On the NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") exchange of New York, the price of one barrel of "Light" oil dropped by $1.12 and amounted to $70.17.

---

