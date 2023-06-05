Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased

5 June 2023 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves amounted to $66bn, increasing by 12 percent, Azernews reports, citing the Governor of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Taleh Kazimov telling at the meeting of the Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Milli Majlis.

