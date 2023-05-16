Azernews.Az

16 May 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
NATO and Azerbaijan hold dialogue on energy security
Rena Murshud
Brussels is hosting a dialogue on energy security between NATO and Azerbaijan, which took place according to the new format of the Committee of Deputies (DPRC).

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's representative to NATO Jafar Huseynzade wrote this on Twitter.

In this regard, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov is on a visit to NATO Headquarters.

The Deputy Minister will meet with Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Kolomina and Head of the NATO Energy Security Department Michael Rule.

