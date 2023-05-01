Delegation of Azerbaijan Accreditation Center pay business visit to Serbia [PHOTOS]

1 May 2023 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center and the accreditation bodies of Great Britain and the Kingdom of Northern Ireland, Serbia, and Greece, Azernews reports, citing the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control (SSACMC).

SSACMC noted that the representatives of the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center visited Belgrade. During the visit, the delegation participated in the 48th meeting of the Multilateral Agreement Council (MAC) of the Organization for European Cooperation on Accreditation. The meeting discussed innovations in the evaluation criteria and procedures related to the procedures of the International Cooperation Organization for Accreditation of Laboratories and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), suspension and or making decisions on recall, inconsistencies, and problems found in transition to new editions of standards during peer evaluations, listened to the report on the results of the peer evaluations conducted in the accreditation bodies as well as awarded the accreditation bodies with the status of a participant of the Multilateral Agreement (MLA).

Within the framework of the visit, Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the Accreditation Body of Serbia, the Ellin Accreditation System of Greece and UKAS, the accreditation body of the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center. In the Memorandums signed on a bilateral basis, the elimination of technical barriers to trade, the training of personnel in the field of accreditation and the exchange of experience, the accreditation of conformity assessment institutions, and the provision of participation in assessment and cooperation in other related fields have been reflected.

