Wildberries eye enetering Azerbaijani market

28 April 2023 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Russian largest online retailer Wildberries is considering entering the new markets, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The founder and CEO of Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk told journalists in an interview that the company reviews the market of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Tajikistan.

“We are thinking to expand in the CIS countries. We are considering countries such as Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Georgia," Bakalchuk said and added that the timing of entering these markets speaks prematurely.

We should note that Wildberries is the largest Russian online retailer founded in 2004. Besides Russia, they have services in 15 other countries, including Armenia, Belarus, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Turkiye, the United States, and Uzbekistan, with more than 48,000 employees. Wildberries offers a wide range of products including clothing, shoes, cosmetics, household products, children's goods, electronics, books, jewelry, food, and much more. The company processes 750,000 orders on average a day online.

