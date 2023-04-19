Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 19 2023

Kazakh PM upbeat about TITR, says route to increase throughput to 10 million tons by 2025

19 April 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh PM upbeat about TITR, says route to increase throughput to 10 million tons by 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The throughput of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) will increase to 10 million tons by 2025, Azernews reports citing Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov telling at the meeting on the social and economic development of Kazakhstan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more