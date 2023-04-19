Kazakh PM upbeat about TITR, says route to increase throughput to 10 million tons by 2025

19 April 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The throughput of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) will increase to 10 million tons by 2025, Azernews reports citing Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov telling at the meeting on the social and economic development of Kazakhstan.

