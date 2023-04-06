Azerbaijani & Kazakh companies sign contracts

6 April 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum was held with the support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Kazakh state company QazTrade, Azernews reports, citing ASK.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.