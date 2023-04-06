Azerbaijani & Kazakh companies sign contracts
The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum was held with the support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Kazakh state company QazTrade, Azernews reports, citing ASK.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%