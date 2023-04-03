Azerbaijani FM & EU Special Rep discuss bilateral co-op [PHOTO]

3 April 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Special Representative of the European External Action Service on Eastern Partnership issues Dirk Shubel discussed the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), including the current situation in the region.

According to Azernews, the sides discussed various issues between Azerbaijan and the EU, including political, economic, trade, investments, transport, energy security, and others.

Noting the effective cooperation agenda in these fields, Bayramov expressed a belief that the draft of the new comprehensive agreement currently being discussed in this regard will contribute to the further development of relations. Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and the EU on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy, signed on July 18, 2022, the minister pointed out that the said document is important in terms of joint activities in the field of energy security.

In addition, the importance of the agreement on the Black Sea electricity cable was emphasized in terms of the development of alternative energy resources and their export to Europe.

Besides, the Azerbaijani minister briefed the other side in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the reconstruction and rebuilding works of Azerbaijan, the work done in the direction of opening communications in the region, including the efforts made in the direction of the normalization of relations with Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda. He pointed out that the continuation of the mine threat undermines the peace-building process.

Moreover, Bayramov stated that the intensification of provocations committed by Armenia in recent times coincided with the existence of the EU mission in Armenia is cause for concern, and stressed that it is inadmissible to abuse the mentioned mission as an excuse to undermine the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In turn, Shubel pointed out that recent challenges in the field of transport and communication have increased the importance of the East-West Corridor and commended Azerbaijan's activity in the direction of opening transport and communications in the region.

The sides also discussed the importance of expanding cooperation in the fight against the threat of landmines, which threatens the lives and health of civilians in the region.

