Antimonopoly & Consumer Market Control State Service chief gives a lecture at BSU

19 March 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Mammad Abbasbayli, head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, delivered a lecture to the teaching staff and students of the Baku State University (BSU), Azernews reports, citing the BSU.

According to the information, he lectured about the activities and structure of the institution he heads.

Mammad Abbasbayli drew attention to the reforms carried out in the fields of antimonopoly control, state procurement, and quality assurance in order to continuously improve the business environment in Azerbaijan.

He noted that important measures have been taken in the field of ensuring a competitive environment, increasing transparency in the field of public procurement, improving quality infrastructure, protecting consumer rights, and extensive educational work carried out.

Reminding that a new Competition Code has been prepared in Azerbaijan, the head of the service said that the adoption of this code will ensure the development of the economy, the well-being of consumers, and the quality of products and services by promoting competition and free entrepreneurship.

