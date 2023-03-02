Azerbaijan & IsDB discuss cloud technologies [PHOTO]

2 March 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Ministry received the delegation led by Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Azernews reports citing a tweet by the minister.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the fields of aviation, railway transport, and cloud technologies, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“We met with the delegation led by the president of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Mohammad Suleiman Al-Jasir, who was on a visit to our country. We discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the fields of aviation, railway transport, and cloud technologies. We exchanged views on priority projects that can be implemented with the financial support of the bank,” the minister tweeted.

Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, the chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has been on an official visit to Azerbaijan from February 25 to March 3, 2023. During his visit, he met with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and held meetings with state officials.

IsDB Group enjoys a strong relationship with Azerbaijan and is committed to fostering its socio-economic development. The IsDB Group has approved a total financing of about US$1.2 bn for Azerbaijan. This includes US$956m in financing by IsDB, US$120.2m approved by ICD, US$83.4m in trade operations by ITFC, and US$19.4 million by other IsDB Group funds and operations. In addition, ICIEC has provided US$92.5m as business insured and US$75.5m as new insurance commitments.

