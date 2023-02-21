Azerbaijan Georgia's third-biggest trade partner - report says

21 February 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan ranks third among Georgia's foreign trade partners after Russia and Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

According to the report of the Georgian statistics office on the results of 2023, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $120 m.

The report reads that Georgia's foreign trade turnover in January 2023 amounted to $1.5 bn, of which $459 m is an export and $1 bn is an import.

Further to the statistics, the main products that Georgia exported to Azerbaijan are motor cars, tobacco and tobacco substitutes, cartons and packing containers, medicaments and etc.

The main products that Georgia imports from Azerbaijan are petrol and oil, construction material, and vegetables.

According to Azerbaijani officials, Georgia is the third trade partner of Azerbaijan in non-oil-and-gas trade.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. In 2022, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $772 m, with exports accounting for $636 m and imports accounting for $136 m.

---

