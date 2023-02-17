Bulgaria keen to develop co-opt in field of transport with Azerbaijan

17 February 2023 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport and Communication, and the institutions specializing in the field of transport of both countries held video a conference on the expansion of existing cooperation opportunities and their future development.

Azernews reports that the video conference was initiated by the Azerbaijani embassy in Bulgaria.

According to the embassy, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummetov stated that there is a wide potential in the field of transport and communication between the two countries at the videoconference. He gave detailed information about the reforms carried out in the transport sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the existing transport infrastructure projects.

Besides that, the deputy minister talked about the recent works in the transport complex in Azerbaijan. He emphasised that continuous measures are being taken to improve the legal framework in order to make Azerbaijan one of the main transport centres of the region, increase transit and regional transportation, and simplify transit transportation and logistics processes.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria, Nikolay Naydenov, noted that Bulgaria is interested in developing cooperation in the field of transport with Azerbaijan and increasing the volume of transit cargo passing through the territory of the two countries.

Huseyn Huseynov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, in his speech, informed about the existing strategic partnership relations between the two countries and broad development prospects in the field of transport.

At the event, with the participation of the executives of the airlines, railways, civil aviation administration, and seaport agencies of the two countries, ideas were exchanged on the possibilities of cooperation and proposals for increasing the efficiency of transportation.

According to the embassy, in the end, the parties agreed that meetings will be continued as soon as possible within the framework of specialised working groups from both sides with the participation of relevant experts.

