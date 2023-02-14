Retail trade turnover up in Azerbaijan - SSC reports

14 February 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In January 2023, AZN 4.3bn ($2.5bn) worth of food products, beverages, and tobacco products, and AZN 1.9bn ($1.1bn) worth of non-food goods were sold to consumers in the retail trade network, Azernews reports, citing the press release of Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

Compared to January 2022, retail trade turnover increased by 2.9 percent in real terms, including food products, beverages, and tobacco products by 2.2 percent, and non-food goods by 3.6 percent.

In January 2023, buyers spent 50.5 percent of their funds on food products, 5.3 percent on beverages and tobacco products, 14 percent on textiles, clothing, and shoes, 4.8 percent on gasoline and diesel fuel, 4.5 percent on electrical goods and furniture, 2.8 percent on pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, 0.9 percent on computers, telecommunications equipment, and printing products, and 17.2 percent on other non-food goods in the retail trade network.

In January 2023, a person spent an average of AZN424 ($249) of which AZN237 ($139) was spent on food products, beverages, and tobacco products, and AZN187 ($110) was spent on non-food products in the retail trade network.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz