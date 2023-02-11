Azerbaijan to invest nearly 600 investment projects worth $3.2bn

11 February 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan issued over 570 investment promotion documents to over 470 entrepreneurs throughout 2016-2022, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister noted that as a result of the projects that will be implemented by the entrepreneurs, over AZN5.5bn ($3.2bn) will be invested and 38,000 new jobs will be created.

He added that 14 percent of these projects will be executed in Baku and its surroundings, and the rest 86 percent will be executed in the regions.

