Some 50 percent of Azerbaijani state budget generated at expense of non-oil-and-gas sector

12 February 2023 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The tax systems have an important place in the formation and development of businesses in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov telling the event "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's tax system: To new challenges".

He noted that the efficiency of Azerbaijan’s tax system lies not in tax fees, but in creating a favorable environment for entrepreneurial activities.

"We look positively at the future of Azerbaijan's business environment. Future reforms will create even better conditions for doing business, and also will encourage businessmen to conduct transparent business," he said.

He added that despite the very high level of positive dynamics of oil and gas prices last year, 50 percent of the state budget revenues were generated at the expense of the non-oil-and-gas sector.

He also touched on non-oil-and-gas export and said "we have crossed the $3bn, but it is not a big number compared to our total exports".

In addition, Jabbarov said that in order to turn Azerbaijan into a logistics hub, work is underway to invest in this field.

