Five enterprises issued start-up certificates

11 February 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)
Five enterprises issued start-up certificates
Qabil Ashirov
The number of SMEs receiving startup certificates in Azerbaijan has reached 86, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy.

