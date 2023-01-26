Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund reveals easy-term loan plans for 2023

26 January 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund will allocate AZN150m manats for concessional loans in 2023, Azernews reports referring to Osman Khaliyev, Chairman of the Fund.

In a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, the chairman said the fund intends to increase the volume of concessional loans for business entities every year.

A total of 2,726 investment projects have been financed from January through December 2022. In this regard, the Fund has given out easy-term loans worth AZN145.9m ($85.7m).

