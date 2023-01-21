Azerbaijani oil prices have risen this week

21 January 2023 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Azernews reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field was $90.28 per barrel, up $2.51 (2.86%) from the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil was $91.23, while the minimum price was $88.73.

This week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan was $88.06 per barrel, up $2.31 (2.7 percent) from the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.01 per barrel, while the minimum price was $86.57.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $47.28 per barrel this week, which was $4.33 (10.1 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $48.78 per barrel, while the minimum price – $45.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $84.7 per barrel this week, rising by $4.33 or 5.38 percent.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $85.93 per barrel, while the minimum price – $82.84.

Oil grade/date January 16, 2023 January 17, 2023 January 18, 2023 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 Average price Azeri LT CIF $90.35 $91.23 $91.17 $88.73 $89.91 $90.28 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $88.09 $88.99 $89.01 $86.57 $87.63 $88.06 Urals (EX NOVO) $45 $46.99 $48.54 $47.10 $48.78 $47.28 Brent Dated $82.84 $84.35 $85.93 $84.50 $85.90 $84.70

(1 USD = AZN1.7 on January 21)

