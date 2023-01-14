Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents
Azerbaijan's Central Bank has suspended the licenses of 15 individuals and two insurance agents.
The revocation of the licenses was based on voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Azerbaijani law 'On insurance activity'.
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:
|№
|Insurance agent
|License issue date
|License number
|1
|Rugiyya Babazadeh
|29.12.2020
|SA-0203
|2
|Emil Bakhshiyev
|26.12.2017
|SA-0026
|3
|Sabina Amirova
|29.12.2020
|SA-0192
|4
|Fuad Farajov
|24.01.2014
|080523
|5
|Gozal Kosaman
|29.12.2020
|SA-0193
|6
|Gudrat Guliyev
|19.03.2014
|080551
|7
|Konul Labibova
|14.08.2009
|000236
|8
|Rauf Manafov
|29.12.2020
|SA-0201
|9
|Ramin Mehdizadeh
|29.12.2020
|SA-0195
|10
|Kamran Mikayilov
|29.12.2020
|SA-0204
|11
|Elvin Musayev
|29.12.2020
|SA-0197
|12
|Ilaha Naghizada
|29.12.2020
|SA-0196
|13
|Istimas Niftaliyeva
|29.12.2020
|SA-0210
|14
|Jeyhun Rafiyev
|20.09.2012
|000757
|15
|Khayal Rustamov
|29.12.2020
|SA-0205
|16
|Compass International LLC Azerbaijan
|24.01.2012
|000525
|17
|UGUR Insurance Agency LLC
|13.06.2011
|000445
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz