Saturday January 14 2023

Azerbaijan allocates $1.5m in concessional loans for livestock husbandry

14 January 2023
Azerbaijan allocates $1.5m in concessional loans for livestock husbandry [PHOTO]
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN2.6 million ($1.5m) in concessional loans to Imishli R-Aqro LLC, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

