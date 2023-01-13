Azerbaijan pays $24.3m to pandemic-affected entrepreneurs

13 January 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

Azerbaijan has paid AZN41.4 million ($24.3m) to the pandemic-affected entrepreneurs from June 2020 until January 1, 2023, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister noted that the funds were provided under the state-guaranteed loan and subsidy mechanism within the framework of facilitating the access of entrepreneurs to financial resources.

"Within the framework of facilitating the access of entrepreneurs to financial resources, from June 2020 until January 1 of this year, 41.4 mln. ₼ were paid to the pandemic-affected entrepreneurs under the state-guaranteed #loan and #subsidy mechanism," the minister tweeted.

Azerbaijan takes consistent measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on businesses. These measures included financial support to protect jobs, the introduction of periodic tax breaks, the provision of soft loans, and others.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz