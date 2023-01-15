Food Safety Agency establishes regional branches in Kabarakh & Eastern Zangazur

15 January 2023 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency has established regional branches in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.

A total of 11 functioning regional branches of the agency were formed in accordance with the new division of economic regions.

In this regard, new regional branches of the agency were established in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Mil-Mughan economic regions to cover the liberated territories.

The main purpose of the establishment of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regional branches is to carry out activities to ensure food security, veterinary and phytosanitary control in the liberated territories, as well as to create conditions for the provision of safe nutrition for the population relocated to these territories.

The Karabakh regional branch located in Barda District covers Khankandi, Agjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Shusha and Tartar districts, while the Eastern Zangazur regional branch located in Zangilan District covers Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan districts.

