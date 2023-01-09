Azerbaijan's non-oil export reaches $3 billion in 2022

9 January 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's non-oil-and-gas exports reached $3 billion in January-December 2022, Azernews reports.

The non-oil-and-gas exports amounted to $2.99 billion in 2022, which is 10.3 percent more than in 2021, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) reports.

The value of non-oil export in Q4 of 2022 stood at over $875 million. The non-oil export of Azerbaijan in December 2022 amounted to $303 million, which is 14 less compared to December 2021.

