Agreement on electricity supply from Azerbaijan to strengthen Europe's energy security - Hungary's FM

17 December 2022 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

The agreement between Hungary, Romania, Azerbaijan and Georgia on the supply of electricity will be an important step towards strengthening the energy security of Europe, which needs new energy sources, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook, Trend reports via TASS.

Szijjártó made the remark commenting on the recent signing of the agreement between the four countries.

An agreement on the supply of electricity from Azerbaijan through Georgia and further via a submarine cable along the bottom of the Black Sea to Romania, and from there to Hungary was signed on December 17 in Bucharest by the leaders of these states.

"Energy security is a physical, not a political issue. Instead of political statements, real construction is needed. Today in Bucharest we are taking an important step in this direction," the minister noted.

He also noted that the point is about joint investments in a unique project, since 'green electricity' obtained in Azerbaijan in an environmentally friendly way will be supplied through a thousand-kilometer submarine cable.