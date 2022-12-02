Complex measures being taken to ensure grain reserves in Azerbaijan - official

2 December 2022 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking complex measures to ensure grain reserves, Deputy Chairman of the State Reserves Agency Hidayat Azimov said at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, and agrarian policy on December 2, Trend reports.

According to Azimov, there are 4-month stocks of grain on the common market.

He added that appropriate measures are also being taken to ensure state reserves of food wheat.

---

