Complex measures being taken to ensure grain reserves in Azerbaijan - official
By Trend
Azerbaijan is taking complex measures to ensure grain reserves, Deputy Chairman of the State Reserves Agency Hidayat Azimov said at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, and agrarian policy on December 2, Trend reports.
According to Azimov, there are 4-month stocks of grain on the common market.
He added that appropriate measures are also being taken to ensure state reserves of food wheat.
