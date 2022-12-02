Azernews.Az

Friday December 2 2022

Azercosmos exports services worth $21.7m in 10M2022

2 December 2022 13:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $21.7 million to 40 countries in January-October 2022, Azernews reports per the November export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

