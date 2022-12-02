Azercosmos exports services worth $21.7m in 10M2022
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $21.7 million to 40 countries in January-October 2022, Azernews reports per the November export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%