Official: Azerbaijani-Tatar business forum to facilitate trade & economic ties dev't [PHOTO]

29 November 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani-Tatar business forum, held in Baku, will facilitate the development of trade and economic relations between the entrepreneurs of the two republics, Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Head Yusif Abdullayev said, Azernews reports.