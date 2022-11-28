Azernews.Az

Minister: Number of residents in Hajigabul Industrial Estate goes up [PHOTO]

28 November 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: Number of residents in Hajigabul Industrial Estate goes up [PHOTO]

Three entrepreneurs have obtained the status of resident in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Estate, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

