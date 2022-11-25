UNIDO talks priorities under new co-op framework with Azerbaijan

25 November 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The new cooperation document with Azerbaijan will reinforce partnership in digital transformation and innovation, investment and technology transfer, and other development priority areas, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) told Trend.

"The new Cooperation Framework builds on the results of the long-standing cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and UNIDO and will guide joint efforts for a strengthened partnership in the next five years," UNIDO said.

According to the source, over the past two years, the Government of Azerbaijan and the UNIDO have been working together to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and unlock the country’s potential for digital transformation.

As the source noted, in the long run, the UNIDO projects have the potential to have an impact across different sectors of the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, the document on cooperation framework for 2022-2026 was signed on November 14 by Gerd Müller, Director General of UNIDO, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.

