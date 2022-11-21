Azernews.Az

Monday November 21 2022

Azerbaijan to return another group of IDPs to liberated Aghali in December

21 November 2022 16:54 (UTC+04:00)
Another group of families is expected to be returned to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghali village in December 2022, President’s Special Representative in Zangilan District Vahid Hajiyev said.

