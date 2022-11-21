Azerbaijan to return another group of IDPs to liberated Aghali in December
Another group of families is expected to be returned to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghali village in December 2022, President’s Special Representative in Zangilan District Vahid Hajiyev said.
