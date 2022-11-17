Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan boosts electricity output by 3.8 pct

17 November 2022 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan has increased electricity production by 3.8 percent or 876.4 million kWh, bringing the volume to 23.7 billion kWh in January-October 2022, Azernews reports per the Energy Ministry.

