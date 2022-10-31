Azerbaijan opens Trade House in Qatar [PHOTO]

31 October 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Trade House has been inaugurated in Doha, Qatar, Azernews report, citing Gulf Times.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Department of Protocol Director Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Fakhroo, United Development Company President Ibrahim Jassim al-Othman, and a number of other officials participated in the inauguration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mikayil Jabbarov stated that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar are growing steadily and quickly in all fields, especially trade and economy, driven by the strong will for cooperation by the leadership of the two countries.

He added that the relations between the two countries are set to enjoy a further boost in the future with excellent opportunities for businesses, tourists, and students.

“The Azerbaijan Trade House is just a start for more joint investment and bigger business cooperation between the two countries in many fields,” he said.

Moreover, the minister thanked Qatar for the support provided for the opening of the trade house, adding that it will be an active platform for businesses from both countries to explore broader opportunities for joint investment and trade cooperation.

For his turn, Ibrahim Jassim al-Othman stated that the trade house is just a start for bigger projects to take place not only in Qatar but also across the region, reflecting the strong will to enhance bilateral trade and business relations.

Azerbaijan Trade House will support the promotion and expansion of local products in the Qatari market and strengthen ties between entrepreneurs. It displays a variety of premium, quality Azerbaijani products including vegetables, fruits, meat, etc.

Azerbaijan and Qatar are cooperating in various fields of economy, politics, and other spheres since September 1994. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $1.6 million in 2021. Qatar was also one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November 2020.

