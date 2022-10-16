TRACECA countries launch pilot cargo transportation using GTrD

16 October 2022 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Member countries of TRACECA [Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor] launched the first pilot transportation of goods using the global transit document (GTrD), the press service of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission told Trend on October 15.

According to the press service, third meeting of the working group, consisting of representatives of state bodies, customs departments of TRACECA countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, on testing the GTrD project took place on October 10.

"During the meeting, such key issues as the launch of the GTrD pilot project, the training program and the Technical Agreement with TradeLens [supply chain platform jointly developed by IBM and GTD Solution Inc.], were discussed and information about them was provided," the press service noted.

Besides, according to the press service, information about a single center for managing the pilot project and the procedure for organizing the collection and processing of incoming information, including the development of a special web site and the application programming interface (API), work on processing incoming information and a number of other issues was provided.

During the meeting, issues in the field of training on the TradeLens platform for potential participants in pilot transportation were also discussed.

The results of the first pilot transports using GTrD are expected to be considered at the next fourth meeting of the working group tentatively scheduled for January 2023.

