Baku hosts fourth meeting of Azerbaijani-Moldovan joint intergov'l commission

The fourth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova took place in Baku on October 10, Azernews reports.

Addressing the meeting, the co-chair of the commission from Azerbaijan, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov spoke about the reforms implemented toward economic diversification in the country.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan has a reliable and favorable business environment, the minister appealed to Moldovan entrepreneurs to evaluate the investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

“Given our economic potential, we should continue to work to diversify our trade relations and increase trade turnover. In this regard, joint business forums, including mutual participation in international exhibitions, will strengthen cooperation between our business communities,” he said.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan has become one of the reliable transport and logistics centers of the Eurasian region, adding that seaports, railway communication, airports and highways, and modern transport infrastructure provide great advantages for increasing the efficiency of trade relations.

For his turn, the co-chair of the commission from Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister, Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Andrei Spinu noted that Moldova is interested in developing partnership relations with Azerbaijan in all sectors. In this regard, he noted that there is great potential for the expansion of a partnership between the two countries in the economic and agricultural sectors.

“Transfer of modern technologies in the agriculture sector, joint scientific research, training of specialists in agriculture, and export of agricultural products could become the main directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the agriculture field,” he said.

At the end of the event, a protocol on the results of the fourth meeting was signed. The document provides for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in trade and economic, energy, agriculture, regional development and construction, scientific, technical, and humanitarian, labor and social spheres, food security, tourism, transport and ICT, and other areas.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 29, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova was opened on October 5, 2005, while the Embassy of Moldova in Azerbaijan was opened on November 1, 2005.

In total, fifty-nine documents were signed between the two countries. The trade relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $6.2 million in 2021.

