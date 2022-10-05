Step towards a successful career with Azercell!

5 October 2022 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Company announces "Student Scholarship Program 2023"

“Azercell Telecom” LLC launches "Student Scholarship Program 2023" to encourage students of various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have high potential, knowledge, and skills, and to support their professional development as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy.

Within the framework of the Program, students will be evaluated in Information Technology (IT), Cyber Security, Business Analytics, Data Science, and Marketing. Students of the last two years (undergraduates) who have achieved high results in stages organized by the Selection Commission will have the chance to receive a scholarship until the end of their higher education. In addition, they will have the opportunity to improve their knowledge of Telecommunications, participate in the Company's corporate events and social projects, various training sessions and undergo internships in the Company.

All applications for the "Student Scholarship Program 2023" are accepted only in electronic form. To do this, register on company’s official website (www.azercell.jobs) by choosing an internship program in the appropriate direction, adding your CV, a scanned version of your student ticket and grade book (transcript). The deadline for applications is October 20, 2022. For more information, feel free to contact via the e-mail address [email protected]

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, Azercell strives to contribute to the development of society by supporting the formation of students with high potential as professionals in the future and pays special attention to those who successfully study and achieve academic success.

