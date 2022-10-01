N. Macedonia wants to become part of IGB network - Stevo Pendarovski

1 October 2022 23:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

North Macedonia wants to become a part of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) network, President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

“Marked the beginning of the work of the gas interconnector Greece - Bulgaria, which opens a new, reliable gateway for diversified natural gas, not only for the host countries, but, ultimately, for Southeast Europe as well. To ensure sustainable development and meet the needs of businesses and households, North Macedonia must become part of this natural gas network. We are ready to take all necessary steps in that direction,” he wrote.

