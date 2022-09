12 September 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a working meeting on current issues and upcoming tasks related to the food wheat production in the country, as well as got acquainted with the activities of 'Aghsu Agropark' CJSC in Aghsu on September 12, the country's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

to be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz