Azerbaijan reveals amount of concessional loans to industrial sector projects

10 September 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan continues to support investment projects, aimed at manufacturing and processing of industrial products, Trend reports via Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund so far allocated concessional loans in the amount of 720 million manat ($423,529) to the financing of 2,577 projects, aimed at the production and processing of industrial products" he stated.

