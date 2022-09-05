Azercell’s Network Expansion Project is moving at a fast pace

5 September 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell Telecom has completed the first stage of expansion and modernization of its network. The company announced a large-scale network expansion and modernization project at the beginning of August and since then, has already upgraded 250 base stations in Beylagan, Aghjabadi, Lerik, Gusar, Guba, Fuzuli, Astara, Sheki and Yardimli.

The company provided its subscribers in the mentioned regions with high quality connectivity and high-speed mobile internet services. As a result, Azercell customers will substantially improve their experience in the practical use of mobile applications, educational platforms, social networks, video calls and other digital services.

Within the project’s scope over the next 18 months, the leading mobile operator will deploy more than 300 new, and upgrade about 1600 existing base stations throughout Azerbaijan to meet and exceed the rapidly growing expectations of its customers.

Keeping the expansion of its quality mobile network in liberated territories in the spotlight, Azercell has already deployed 11 base stations in Lachin district and started providing mobile services in Zabukh, Sus and other villages.

It should be emphasized that Azercell built the very first mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories. Its network covers the regions of Shusha, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as villages of Khojavend and other districts.

Overall Azercell has already installed more than 80 base stations in the mentioned regions and continues to work in this direction.

Azercell will provide regular updates during the implementation of this network expansion and modernization project.

