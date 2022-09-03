Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 40.5365 manat (1.38 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,919.4168 manat, down by 52.9924 manat (1.78 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
August 22
|
2,966.4235
|
August 29
|
2,929.3550
|
August 23
|
2,952.526
|
August 30
|
2,950.5795
|
August 24
|
2,970.427
|
August 31
|
2,932.6105
|
August 25
|
2,987.852
|
September 1
|
2,895.7205
|
August 26
|
2,984.8175
|
September 2
|
2,888.8185
|
Average weekly
|
2,972.4092
|
Average weekly
|
2,919.4168
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has reduced by 1.156 manat (3.67 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.0464 manat, which was 1.4911 manat (4.58 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
August 22
|
32,390.9
|
August 29
|
31.5206
|
August 23
|
32,159.8
|
August 30
|
31.8306
|
August 24
|
32,531.5
|
August 31
|
31.3969
|
August 25
|
32,847.6
|
September 1
|
30.1195
|
August 26
|
32,757.6
|
September 2
|
30.3646
|
Average weekly
|
32,537.5
|
Average weekly
|
31.0464
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 38.9385 manat (2.67 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,447.7166 manat, which was 59.4626 manat (3.95 percent) less than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
August 22
|
1,527.960
|
August 29
|
1,456.1350
|
August 23
|
1,491.223
|
August 30
|
1,469.1060
|
August 24
|
1,501.1765
|
August 31
|
1,456.2200
|
August 25
|
1,506.2085
|
September 1
|
1,439.9255
|
August 26
|
1,509.328
|
September 2
|
1,417.1965
|
Average weekly
|
1,507.1729
|
Average weekly
|
1,447.7166
The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 148.257 manat (4.1 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,581.2149 manat, up by 53.21 manat (1.51 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
August 22
|
3,649.6195
|
August 29
|
3,615.9510
|
August 23
|
3,444.2000
|
August 30
|
3,653.1385
|
August 24
|
3,387.1225
|
August 31
|
3,616.3080
|
August 25
|
3,516.212
|
September 1
|
3,552.9830
|
August 26
|
3,662.8705
|
September 2
|
3,467.6940
|
Average weekly
|
3,528.0049
|
Average weekly
|
3,581.2149
