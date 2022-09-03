Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

3 September 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 40.5365 manat (1.38 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,919.4168 manat, down by 52.9924 manat (1.78 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 22 2,966.4235 August 29 2,929.3550 August 23 2,952.526 August 30 2,950.5795 August 24 2,970.427 August 31 2,932.6105 August 25 2,987.852 September 1 2,895.7205 August 26 2,984.8175 September 2 2,888.8185 Average weekly 2,972.4092 Average weekly 2,919.4168

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has reduced by 1.156 manat (3.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.0464 manat, which was 1.4911 manat (4.58 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 22 32,390.9 August 29 31.5206 August 23 32,159.8 August 30 31.8306 August 24 32,531.5 August 31 31.3969 August 25 32,847.6 September 1 30.1195 August 26 32,757.6 September 2 30.3646 Average weekly 32,537.5 Average weekly 31.0464

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 38.9385 manat (2.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,447.7166 manat, which was 59.4626 manat (3.95 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 22 1,527.960 August 29 1,456.1350 August 23 1,491.223 August 30 1,469.1060 August 24 1,501.1765 August 31 1,456.2200 August 25 1,506.2085 September 1 1,439.9255 August 26 1,509.328 September 2 1,417.1965 Average weekly 1,507.1729 Average weekly 1,447.7166

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 148.257 manat (4.1 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,581.2149 manat, up by 53.21 manat (1.51 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 22 3,649.6195 August 29 3,615.9510 August 23 3,444.2000 August 30 3,653.1385 August 24 3,387.1225 August 31 3,616.3080 August 25 3,516.212 September 1 3,552.9830 August 26 3,662.8705 September 2 3,467.6940 Average weekly 3,528.0049 Average weekly 3,581.2149

