Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $99.37 per barrel, having reduced by 76 cents (0.76 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $102.15 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.6.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $97.67 per barrel this week, down by $1.36 (1.37 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.93.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.04 per barrel this week, which was $2.7 (3.5 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $78.18 per barrel, while the minimum price - $70.07.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $96.51 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $1.62 (1.65 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $99.67 per barrel, while the minimum price –$92.58.

Oil grade/date August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $101.90 $102.15 $99.67 $95.60 $97.53 $99.37 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $100.15 $100.39 $97.94 $93.93 $95.94 $97.67 Urals (EX NOVO) $78.18 $77.72 $74.44 $70.07 $71.44 $74.34 Brent Dated $99.46 $99.67 $96.68 $92.58 $94.17 $96.51

( 1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 3)

