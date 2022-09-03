Azernews.Az

Saturday September 3 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

3 September 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $99.37 per barrel, having reduced by 76 cents (0.76 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $102.15 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.6.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $97.67 per barrel this week, down by $1.36 (1.37 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.93.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.04 per barrel this week, which was $2.7 (3.5 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $78.18 per barrel, while the minimum price - $70.07.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $96.51 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $1.62 (1.65 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $99.67 per barrel, while the minimum price –$92.58.

Oil grade/date

August 29, 2022

August 30, 2022

August 31, 2022

September 1, 2022

September 2, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$101.90

$102.15

$99.67

$95.60

$97.53

$99.37

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$100.15

$100.39

$97.94

$93.93

$95.94

$97.67

Urals (EX NOVO)

$78.18

$77.72

$74.44

$70.07

$71.44

$74.34

Brent Dated

$99.46

$99.67

$96.68

$92.58

$94.17

$96.51

( 1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 3)

---

