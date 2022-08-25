Five Turkish companies building roads in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

25 August 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Five Turkish companies are involved in the construction of road infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, State Agency of Automobile Roads Board Chairman Saleh Mammadov said, Azernews reports per Trend.

Mammadov recalled that the construction of road infrastructure in the country's liberated territories is being carried out by Azerbaijani and Turkish companies.

"The structures of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and other Azerbaijani companies are involved in the construction of other roads. Not a single foreign state company is involved in the work in the road system," he said.

Alternative highway bypassing Lachin city

The board chairman mentioned that the construction of an alternative highway bypassing Lachin city took 10 months.

Noting that 22km of a road bypassing Lachin city were already laid, he added that 10km of the road passes through the Armenian territory.

"Since Armenia hasn't fulfilled its obligations and hasn't yet completed the construction of 10km of the highway, at the request of the Armenian population in Karabakh, we have undertaken the construction of another 4.8km road connecting to the new highway, and the construction has already been completed. It will be possible to use this highway within the next week," he said.

First toll highway

Moreover, Saleh Mammadov stated that the construction of the first toll highway in Azerbaijan is nearing completion.

He noted that turnstiles are being installed on the Baku-Guba border with Russia's first toll highway in parallel with the construction work. Mammadov added that currently, the last 27km section of the road is being paved.

"Checkpoints and turnstiles are being installed to pay for the travel, as well as scales for large-capacity trucks. We have committed ourselves to complete the work and put the road into operation by the end of the year," he said.

New cars, mechanisms for road infrastructure maintenance in Karabakh, East Zangazur

Additionally, the agency presented new cars and mechanisms purchased for the maintenance of road infrastructure in Karabakh and East Zangazur. Measures carried out by the agency to improve road infrastructure are continuing and for this purpose 360 units of new vehicles and equipment have been purchased.

The creation of modern infrastructure, the purchase of new machinery, equipment, and cars will allow us to comfortably and safely organize maintenance in the liberated territories in all weather conditions.

"Thanks to this equipment, manufactured in Türkiye, Russia, Japan, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, and local companies, roads are built and put into operation efficiently and in a timely manner, which, in turn, contributes to an increase in their period of operation," the agency stated.

