Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia ink tripartite MoU on simplification of cargo transit [PHOTO]

Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding on the simplification of cargo transit among the three nations.

The memorandum was signed in Tehran on August 22 by the heads of the customs services of the mentioned three nations.

On August 10, 2022, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that a tripartite meeting will be held with the participation of Iranian, Azerbaijani, and Russian officials to discuss the diversification of routes on the International North-South Transport Corridor in the near future. He added that transit and customs issues among the three countries will also be discussed at the same meeting.

To recap, on January 25, 2022, the foundation of a new bridge over the Astarachay River on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border was laid. The construction of the 89-meter-long and 30-meter-wide bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The foundation of the International North-South Transport Corridor was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000.

In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.

